SEOUL, April 28 A top foreign policy adviser to
South Korean presidential front runner Moon Jae-in said on
Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion Seoul pay
for the THAAD advanced U.S. missile defense system would be an
"impossible option".
In an exclusive interview, Trump told Reuters on Thursday
that he wants South Korea to pay for the $1 billion Terminal
High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) system.
"Even if we purchase THAAD, its main operation would be in
the hands of the United States," said Kim Ki-jung, a foreign
policy adviser to Moon and professor at Seoul's Yonsei
University.
"So purchasing it would be an impossible option. That was
our topic when we were considering the options,"
