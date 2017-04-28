SEOUL, April 28 There was been no change in
South Korea's position that the United States bears the cost of
the THAAD anti-missile defence system, the country's defence
ministry said on Friday.
It was responding to remarks made by U.S. President Donald
Trump in an interview with Reuters, that he wanted South Korea
to pay for the THAAD system.
"There is no change in South Korea and the United States'
position that our government provides the land and supporting
facilities and the U.S. bears the cost of THAAD system's
deployment, operation and maintenance," the ministry said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)