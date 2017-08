TOKYO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Nobuteru Ishihara said on Friday he had no comment on tweets by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump about Toyota Motor Corp before Trump takes office.

Trump threatened in a tweet to impose heavy taxes on the automaker if it builds its Corolla cars for the U.S. market at a plant in Mexico. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)