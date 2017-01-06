FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota shares slide after targeted by Trump over Mexico manufacturing
#Hot Stocks
January 6, 2017 / 12:23 AM / 8 months ago

Toyota shares slide after targeted by Trump over Mexico manufacturing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Shares of Toyota Motor Corp tumbled on Friday after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump threatened to impose a hefty fee on the automaker if it builds its Corolla cars for the U.S. market at a plant in Mexico.

Toyota dropped as much as 3.1 percent to 6,830 yen in early trade.

Other Japanese carmakers fell. Honda Motor Co lost 2.4 percent and Nissan Motor Co shed 2.0 percent, underperforming the broad Topix index, which slipped 0.7 percent.

A stronger yen was also expected to weigh on shares of automakers. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

