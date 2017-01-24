FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
January 24, 2017 / 1:36 PM / 7 months ago

FedEx CEO urges Trump to rethink trade, embrace China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump should reconsider his positions on international trade and work to embrace China and its vast market, FedEx Corp CEO Fred Smith said on Tuesday, one day after Trump made good on his campaign pledge to pull out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal with Asian allies.

Smith, in an interview on CBS' "This Morning" program, said "to some degree, the administration's positions are a little bit out of date with reality of China today," adding that Trump's trade team should work to "open up trade with China, not walk away from it." (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

