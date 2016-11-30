FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump's Treasury pick targets taxes, trade reforms -CNBC
#Market News
November 30, 2016 / 12:36 PM / 9 months ago

Trump's Treasury pick targets taxes, trade reforms -CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - President-elect Donald Trump's pick for U.S. Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, said on Wednesday the administration would target tax reform and trade pact overhauls as top priorities as they seek to achieve 3 percent to 4 percent economic growth.

Mnuchin and Wilbur Ross, Trump's nominee for commerce secretary, outlined their agenda, including what Mnuchin called the largest tax overhaul since the Ronald Reagan administration, in an interview on CNBC. Both men confirmed they had been tapped for the jobs. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

