U.S. Treasury's Szubin to helm agency until new secretary in place

WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Acting Under Secretary Adam Szubin will lead the cabinet agency until a new secretary is in place to “ensure the smooth continuity of leadership,” but then will leave the government, a Treasury spokesperson said on Thursday.

Szubin, who has been awaiting Senate confirmation to be the under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, was among 50 senior government employees that President-elect Donald Trump had asked to stay on for awhile, a Trump spokesman said earlier on Thursday. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann)