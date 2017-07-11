(Repeats to widen distribution)
By Dustin Volz
WASHINGTON, July 11 A free-speech group on
Tuesday sued U.S. President Donald Trump for blocking Twitter
users from his @realDonaldTrump account, arguing the practice
violates the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
The lawsuit, brought by the Knight First Amendment Institute
at Columbia University in New York and joined by seven
individual Twitter users, claims Trump blocked a number of
accounts whose owners replied to his tweets with comments that
criticized, mocked or disagreed with the president.
Trump's blocking of the accounts amounted to an
unconstitutional effort to suppress dissent, according to the
lawsuit filed in federal court in the Southern District of New
York.
Because Trump frequently turns to Twitter to make policy
statements, his account qualifies as a public forum from which
the government cannot exclude people on the basis of their
views, according to the lawsuit. Twitter users are unable to see
or respond to tweets from accounts that block them.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for
comment. Last month White House spokesman Sean Spicer said
Trump's tweets were considered "official statements by the
president of the United States."
The suit names Spicer and Dan Scavino, the White House
director of social media, as defendants in addition to Trump. It
asks for the blocking to be deemed unconstitutional and seeks an
injunction to require the president to unblock users.
The complaint follows a letter from the Knight Institute to
Trump last month warning it would sue if users were not
unblocked.
"Everyone being able to see the president's tweets feels
vital to democracy," Joseph Papp, one of the seven Twitter users
involved in the suit, said in a statement.
Papp, an author, said he had been a registered Republican
for 10 years and did not join the suit for political reasons,
but that he "felt a deep sense of unease" when he was blocked.
Trump's Twitter use has drawn intense interest for his
unvarnished commentary about his agenda and attacks on critics.
His tweets often lead to tens of thousands of retweets and
comments and can shape the news.
The Knight Institute's arguments may have merit,
independent free speech and internet law scholars say, in part
because Trump's tweets are used to announce policy decisions or
can influence legislation. Previous cases involving politicians
blocking users on Facebook may bolster its case.
The federal suit, case number 1:17-cv-05205, was filed in
the Southern District of New York.
