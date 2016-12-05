FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
UTC CEO says keeping Indiana plant open 'good deal'
December 5, 2016 / 10:45 PM / 9 months ago

UTC CEO says keeping Indiana plant open 'good deal'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp's chief executive told CNBC the company got a "good deal" with President-elect Donald Trump that allowed it to shift most jobs at two Indiana plants to Mexico.

Greg Hayes is chief executive of the parent company of Carrier Corp, which announced plans in February to close two Indiana plants and send 2,100 jobs to Mexico. Carrier agreed last week to keep its Indianapolis plant open and keep about 1,100 jobs in the state, including 800 at the plant, but close its Huntington, Indiana plant. "We keep the plant open, we keep 1,100 people employed in Indianapolis. We still get to do the preponderance of the restructuring, which we were going to do anyways," Hayes told CNBC, calling it a "a good deal for UTC." (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

