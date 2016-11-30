FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Trump to keep close to 1,000 factory jobs in UTX's Carrier plant -CNBC
#Market News
November 30, 2016 / 12:40 AM / 9 months ago

Trump to keep close to 1,000 factory jobs in UTX's Carrier plant -CNBC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will visit Indiana on Thursday to announce a deal with United Technologies Corp on keeping close to 1,000 factory jobs in its Carrier plant, CNBC reported, citing sources.

The deal, which includes new inducements from the state, will be spearheaded by former Indiana Governor Mike Pence, the vice president-elect, CNBC posted on its Twitter handle. (bit.ly/2gH6PmG)

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders turned up the pressure on Trump, on Saturday, about his pledge to try to stop an Indiana air conditioner manufacturer from moving 1,400 jobs to Mexico.

Both Sanders, who challenged Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination, and Trump seized on an announcement earlier this year by United Technologies's Carrier division that it would shift production to Mexico as an example of how trade deals hurt U.S. workers.

United Technologies was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

