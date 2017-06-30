By Chris Kenning
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO A growing number of U.S. states refused
on Friday to give voters' names, addresses and sensitive
personal information to a commission created by President Donald
Trump to investigate alleged voter fraud, saying the demand was
unnecessary and violated privacy.
"This commission was formed to try to find basis for the lie
that President Trump put forward that has no foundation,"
Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes told Reuters
in an interview.
Republican Trump has made unsubstantiated claims that
millions of people voted illegally for his Democratic rival
Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. He established the panel
by executive order in May despite evidence that voter fraud was
not widespread.
Trump's Presidential Advisory Commission on Election
Integrity sent a letter to all 50 states on Wednesday asking
them to turn over voter information including names, the last
four digits of social security numbers, addresses, birth dates,
political affiliation, felony convictions and voting histories.
The request from commission Vice Chairman Kris Kobach
caused a backlash in states including Virginia, Kentucky,
California, New York and Massachusetts, where election officials
said they would not provide all the data.
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla said on Thursday
that handing over information would only serve to legitimize
debunked claims of widespread voter fraud.
More than 20 states said they would not or could not provide
some or all of the information requested, according to
statements from election officials and media reports.
Some said certain data such as social security numbers were
not publicly available and that they would turn over only public
information. Others raised privacy concerns or questioned the
need to examine voter fraud.
Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann said in a
statement that he had not seen the letter but would rebuff the
commission.
"They can go jump in the Gulf of Mexico and Mississippi is a
great state to launch from," he said.
Kobach, the secretary of state for Kansas, has been a
high-profile advocate of tougher laws on immigration and voter
identification.
His office did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.
Kobach was quoted in a Kansas City Star article as saying
that his own state would not provide social security numbers at
this time since they are not publicly available. Kobach did not
rule out providing that information in the future.
In his letter, a copy of which was provided to Reuters by
the Connecticut Secretary of State's office, Kobach also asked
states for feedback on how to improve election integrity and for
evidence of voter fraud and convictions of voter-related crimes
since 2000.
Civil rights groups and Democratic lawmakers have called the
commission a tactic to suppress votes against Republicans.
"States are right to balk at turning over massive reams of
personal information in what clearly is a campaign to suppress
the vote," Dale Ho, director of the American Civil Liberties
Union Voting Rights Project, said in a statement on Friday.
While the public availability of voter data varies by state,
the request raises privacy concerns, said Richard Hasen, a
University of California, Irvine, professor who studies election
law.