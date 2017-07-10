By Susan Heavey
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON The American Civil Liberties Union on
Monday said it had filed a lawsuit against U.S. President Donald
Trump's election commission, saying it had failed to follow
federal law governing public access and transparency for such
advisory groups.
The ACLU said in a statement that the Presidential Advisory
Commission on Election Integrity had already held its first
meeting without giving any notice or opening it to the public,
and that its upcoming meeting would only be available via
webcast.
The commission last week said it would meet on July 19 in
Washington near the White House.
Representatives for the White House did not be immediately
respond to a request for comment.
The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the
District of Columbia, alleges violations of the Federal Advisory
Committee Act, which seeks to ensure transparent government
operations.
"This process is cloaked in secrecy, raising serious
concerns about its credibility and intent. What are they trying
to hide?” Theresa Lee, a staff attorney with the ACLU’s Voting
Rights Project, said in the statement.
The legal action comes amid ongoing questions over the panel
created by the Republican president in May following his claim,
without evidence, that millions of people voted illegally in the
2016 election.
The bipartisan panel, led by Vice President Mike Pence and
Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, has asked the 50 U.S.
states for a host of voter data, including birth dates and the
last four digits of voters' Social Security numbers. Most states
have rejected full compliance with the commission's request,
calling it unnecessary and a violation of privacy.
Most U.S. states have rejected full compliance with the
commission's request, calling it unnecessary and a violation of
privacy.
There is a consensus among state officials from both parties
and election experts that voter fraud is rare, but the issued
dominated a weekend meeting of the National Association of
Secretaries of State as well as larger security issues such as
hacking, the New York Times and the Associated Press reported.
The association represents state officials in both parties
who run elections across the United States, which does not have
centralized national voting system.
Civil rights groups and Democratic lawmakers have criticized
the election commission a voter suppression tactic by Trump.
Another watchdog group, the Electronic Privacy Information
Center, has also filed a lawsuit in the same court seeking to
block the commission's data request until its privacy impact can
be weighed.
The court set a 4 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Monday for the federal
government to file a brief in that case, EPIC said in a
statement on its website.