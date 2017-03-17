FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. allegations about Britain's GCHQ will not be repeated - May's spokesman
March 17, 2017 / 11:32 AM / 5 months ago

U.S. allegations about Britain's GCHQ will not be repeated - May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Britain has received assurances from the United States that allegations the GCHQ intelligence agency helped former President Barack Obama eavesdrop on Donald Trump will not be repeated, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday.

"We've made clear to the administration that these claims are ridiculous and they should be ignored and we've received assurances that these allegations will not be repeated," the spokesman told reporters.

"We have a close special relationship with the White House and that allows us to raise concerns as and when they arise as was true in this case." (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)

