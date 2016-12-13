FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Trump offers interior secretary job to Congressman Ryan Zinke -Politico
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 13, 2016 / 9:58 PM / 8 months ago

Trump offers interior secretary job to Congressman Ryan Zinke -Politico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has offered the job of interior secretary to first-term Republican Representative Ryan Zinke of Montana, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing two transition officials and someone familiar with the offer.

Zinke, a former Navy Seal commander, has yet to accept and has given no indication as to which way he is leaning, Politico said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Politico reported that Trump was considering Zinke along with fellow U.S. Representatives Raul Labrador of Idaho and Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington to lead the Interior Department.

Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.