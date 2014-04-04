FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S. backs $500 mln in loan guarantees for Tunisia
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2014 / 6:55 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. backs $500 mln in loan guarantees for Tunisia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on loan, quotes from Obama and Jomaa)

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday said it would provide a new loan guarantee for Tunisia worth about $500 million as part of a continuing effort to help the North African nation recover following its 2011 uprising.

President Barack Obama, speaking ahead of a meeting with Tunisian Prime Minister Mehdi Jomaa at the White House, said the loan guarantees will help ensure that Tunisia has a “society that can thrive” and that its “economy begins to move forward with reform.”

The loan guarantee comes more than three years after street protests drove longtime Tunisian President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali from power in 2011, sparking a wave of similar uprisings across North Africa and the Middle East.

The U.S. previously guaranteed a Tunisian bond sale that raised $485 million in 2012.

Obama said Friday’s action would help the country tackle border security and continue counter-terrorism efforts, among other things.

“The United States has a huge investment in making sure Tunisia’s experiment is successful,” Obama said, speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting in the Oval Office.

Jomaa welcomed the financial support, saying it would help his country achieve “stability and democracy.” (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.