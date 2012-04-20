FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US to guarantee loans to help Tunisian transition
April 20, 2012

US to guarantee loans to help Tunisian transition

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - The United States plans to provide as much as “several hundred million dollars” of loan guarantees to support Tunisia’s democratic transition and economic recovery, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Friday.

“Last October, President (Barack) Obama made clear the United States’ commitment to supporting Tunisia’s historic transformation,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said in a statement after signing a declaration of intent with Tunisian Finance Minister Houcine Dimassi.

“This loan guarantee will be a pillar of that support, helping Tunisia achieve key development goals and advancing its economic transition,” Geithner said.

