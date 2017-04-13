FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Turkish banker pleads not guilty in New York in Iran sanctions case
#Financials
April 13, 2017 / 2:15 PM / 4 months ago

Turkish banker pleads not guilty in New York in Iran sanctions case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - An executive at the Turkish state-owned bank Halkbank on Thursday pleaded not guilty to involvement in a multi-year scheme to violate U.S. sanctions against Iran.

Mehmet Hakan Atilla, a deputy general manager at Halkbank, entered his plea through his lawyer at a hearing in Manhattan federal court.

U.S. prosecutors accused Atilla of conspiring with wealthy Turkish gold trader Reza Zarrab to conduct hundreds of millions of dollars of illegal transactions through U.S. banks on behalf of Iran's government and other entities in Iran. (Reporting by Nathan Layne in New York)

