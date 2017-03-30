FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. arrest of Turkish banker 'completely political' - justice minister
March 30, 2017 / 7:35 AM / 5 months ago

U.S. arrest of Turkish banker 'completely political' - justice minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, March 30 (Reuters) - The arrest in the United States of a top Turkish banker charged with participating in a multi-year scheme to violate sanctions against Iran is a "completely political" move, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag told broadcaster A Haber on Thursday.

The Halkbank executive is accused of conspiring with Turkish-Iranian gold trader Reza Zarrab, who is already on trial. Bozdag said the case was designed to tarnish Turkey and President Tayyip Erdogan, adding there was no evidence incriminating Zarrab or Turkey.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

