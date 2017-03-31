FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Halkbank says operations, transactions comply with international regulations
March 31, 2017 / 5:00 AM / 5 months ago

Turkey's Halkbank says operations, transactions comply with international regulations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 31 (Reuters) - Turkish state-run lender Halkbank's operations and transactions fully comply with national and international regulations, it said in a statement regarding the arrest of its deputy general manager Mehmet Hakan Atilla in the United States.

Atilla was charged with participating in a multi-year scheme to violate sanctions against Iran and conspiring with Turkish-Iranian gold trader Reza Zarrab, who is already on trial.

In a statement released to the Istanbul stock exchange late on Thursday, Halkbank said there was news in some media organs in recent days discrediting the bank and misleading the public and investors regarding his arrest.

"Our Bank's operations and transactions fully comply with national and international regulations all the time. Our Bank takes all measures to protect its shareholders, business partners and depositors' right," the statement said. (Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Editing by Daren Butler)

