FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Turkey to take steps on arrest of Halkbank executive in the U.S. -Erdogan adviser
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 30, 2017 / 9:04 AM / 5 months ago

Turkey to take steps on arrest of Halkbank executive in the U.S. -Erdogan adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, March 30 (Reuters) - Turkey will take the necessary diplomatic and legal steps regarding the arrest of a top banker from Turkey's Halkbank, an adviser to President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

An executive from Turkey's fifth-largest listed bank by assets, Halkbank, is accused of conspiring with Turkish-Iranian gold trader Reza Zarrab, who is already on trial. Turkey's justice minister had said earlier the arrest was a "completely political" move.

Speaking at an interview with broadcaster NTV, presidential adviser Cemil Ertem also said he expected Turkey's economic growth to exceed 2.5 percent in the final quarter of 2016. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.