Obama: troubled by trends in Turkey against free press, democracy
April 1, 2016 / 10:50 PM / a year ago

Obama: troubled by trends in Turkey against free press, democracy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday said he was troubled by trends in Turkey against a free press and said he had urged President Tayyip Erdogan not to pursue a strategy of repression and shutting down democratic debate in his country.

Obama, speaking to reporters at the conclusion of a nuclear security summit, said Turkey’s cooperation with the United States had been critical on a number of international issues despite disagreements between the two countries. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Timothy Gardner; Editing by James Dalgleish)

