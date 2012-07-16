FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
July 16, 2012 / 4:46 PM / in 5 years

US Navy fires on small boat off UAE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - A security team aboard a U.S. Navy refueling vessel fired upon an approaching motor boat off the United Arab Emirates on Monday after it ignored warnings, a U.S. defense official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

It was not immediately clear to the official whether anyone was injured or killed. But the official said the boat was believed to have sped away after being fired upon by the crew aboard the USNS Rappahannock, according to an initial report. (Reporting by Phil Stewart)

