FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-US Navy fires on small boat off UAE
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 16, 2012 / 5:11 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-US Navy fires on small boat off UAE

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds statement)

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - A security team aboard a U.S. Navy refueling ship fired upon a small motor boat off the United Arab Emirates on Monday after it ignored warnings to halt its approach, officials said.

Details on the incident were scarce, including whether anyone was killed or injured when the team opened fire. A U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the ship was believed to have sped away after being fired upon.

A spokesman for U.S. Naval Forces Central Command declined comment about casualties and referred the question to authorities in the UAE. Officials there could not be immediately reached for comment.

The motor boat ignored a series of non-lethal warnings as the ship approached the Rappahannock, in the waters near the UAE port of Jebel Ali, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command said in a statement.

“The U.S. crew repeatedly attempted to warn the vessel’s operators to turn away from their deliberate approach,” it said, adding the incident was under investigation. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.