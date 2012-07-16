FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US fire kills one, injures others on boat off UAE
July 16, 2012 / 5:46 PM / in 5 years

US fire kills one, injures others on boat off UAE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - At least one person was killed and others were believed injured on Monday when a security team aboard a U.S. Navy ship fired at an approaching motor boat off the United Arab Emirates, a U.S. official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The official said the information was based on preliminary reports. The Navy had earlier confirmed the incident but declined to provide details on casualties, saying only that the boat had ignored repeated warnings to halt its approach. (Reporting By Phil Stewart)

