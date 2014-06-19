EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to announce measures against Uganda for anti-gay law -officials

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - The United States is set to announce new measures against Uganda on Thursday in response to the signing of a law by President Yoweri Museveni in February that imposes harsh penalties for homosexuality, senior administration officials said.

The White House announcement, expected later in the day, will ratchet up punishment on those implementing the law, officials told Reuters.

President Barack Obama warned Museveni in February the law would complicate relations between the two countries. Since then, the United States has been reviewing its funding to Uganda, while privately pressing Museveni’s government to repeal the law. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Doina Chiacu)