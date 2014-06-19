FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uganda says won't be "blackmailed" over anti-gay law
June 19, 2014 / 4:11 PM / 3 years ago

Uganda says won't be "blackmailed" over anti-gay law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, June 19 (Reuters) - Uganda said on Thursday that any threats to cut aid would not alter its decision to toughen laws against homosexuals, after U.S. officials said they would announce new measures against Kampala over the issue.

“Uganda is a sovereign country and can never bow to anybody or be blackmailed by anybody on a decision it took in its interests, even if it involves threats to cut off all financial assistance,” government spokesman Ofwono Opondo told Reuters, adding that Uganda had not been notified of any U.S. “decision or sanctions”.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

