FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S. Vice President Biden to address Ukraine's legislature
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 2, 2015 / 3:47 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. Vice President Biden to address Ukraine's legislature

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on trip and military assistance)

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden will address Ukraine’s legislature on Tuesday as part of a two-day visit to the country, a senior administration official said.

Biden will speak about U.S. opposition to Russia’s annexation of Crimea and American support for Ukraine’s debt restructuring agreement, the official said on Wednesday.

The official would not comment on whether the United States would pledge more military assistance to Ukraine during the trip next week.

Biden will meet with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk on Monday.

The visit comes on the heels of U.S. President Barack Obama’s discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Paris. Obama urged Putin to honor the Minsk cease-fire agreement in Ukraine. (Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.