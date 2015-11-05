U.S. willing to provide $1 billion loan guarantee to Ukraine- White House

WASHINGTON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday that the United States is willing to provide a third $1-billion loan guarantee to Ukraine that would be contingent upon Ukraine’s continued progress on corruption and tax reform.

Vice President Joe Biden reiterated the U.S. willingness to provide the loan guarantee on a call with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Thursday. The two leaders also discussed the implementation of the Minsk agreements and economic reforms. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Julia Edwards)