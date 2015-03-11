FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-U.S. slaps sanctions on Ukrainian rebels, Russian bank
#Corrections News
March 11, 2015 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-U.S. slaps sanctions on Ukrainian rebels, Russian bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes day in first paragraph to Wednesday)

WASHINGTON, March 11 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday placed sanctions on eight Ukrainian separatists and a Russian bank, warning that recent attacks by rebels armed by Russia violated a peace plan in the war-torn country.

“If Russia continues to support destabilizing activity in Ukraine and violate the Minsk agreements and implementation plan, the already substantial costs it faces will continue to rise,” Adam Szubin, the Treasury Department’s acting undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement announcing the sanctions. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

