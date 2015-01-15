FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Treasury's Lew to visit Ukraine
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Davos
January 15, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Treasury's Lew to visit Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew will fly to Ukraine to meet with government officials and discuss a U.S. plan to provide up to $2 billion in loan guarantees to Kiev this year, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

Lew will travel to Ukraine and other European countries after he attends the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 22.

The United States, the International Monetary Fund and the European Union are working on an international package to support Ukraine’s economy and stave off government bankruptcy, as long as Kiev sticks by its pledges to pursue difficult reforms in areas such as corruption and the energy and finance sectors. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.