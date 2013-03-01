FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P rates University of Massachusetts revenue bonds 'AA-'
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2013 / 8:36 PM / 5 years ago

S&P rates University of Massachusetts revenue bonds 'AA-'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Friday assigned the University of Massachusetts System’s University of Massachusetts Building Authority revenue bonds its AA-minus long-term rating.

S&P said the rating reflects support of the systems debt from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and growing enrollment.

The bond issue includes $198.4 million of series 2013-1 tax-exempt revenue bonds, and $71.7 million of series 2013-2 taxable fixed-rated revenue bonds, which are expected to be priced during the week of March 4.

At the same time, S&P affirmed the building authority’s AA-minus long-term rating and underlying rating on previously issued revenue bonds.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.