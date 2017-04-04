U.N. chief warns U.S. funding cut could have devastating effects

UNITED NATIONS, April 4 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that a U.S. cut in funding for the U.N. Population Fund could have "devastating effects" on vulnerable women and girls around the world, a spokesman said.

"The Secretary-General deeply regrets the decision by the United States to cut financial support for the U.N. Population Fund, which could have devastating effects on the health of vulnerable women and girls and their families around the world," spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.