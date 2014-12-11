NLRB in divided opinion rules unions can use email to organize

(Reuters) - The National Labor Relations Board ruled in a split decision on Thursday that employees can use company email to organize, finding electronic communication is the modern day version of a “water cooler” where employees discuss workplace issues.

The case, closely watched by both labor groups and businesses, pitted a sign language interpreting service called Purple Communications against the AFL-CIO, the largest federation of trade unions in the United States.

The union challenged the California-based company’s policy prohibiting employees from using business email to “engage in activities on behalf of organizations.”

Three of the NLRB’s five Democratically-appointed board members found email is a kind of natural gathering place where employees communicate, overturning a 2007 NLRB decision.

The ruling makes national labor policy “responsive to the enormous technological changes that are taking place in our society,” the board said.

But the decision was limited, the board said, and still allows for employers to ban the use of work email for non-work purposes as long as the policies are not discriminatory. They remanded the case to an administrative law judge for reconsideration.

“With this decision, the NLRB has taken a major step forward to make sure workers’ rights to organize are protected in the 21st Century workplace,” said Bernie Lunzer, of the Communications Workers of America, which represented the workers at Purple Communications.

The NLRB is a federal agency tasked with overseeing union elections and policing unfair labor practices. It has been criticized by employers as biased toward labor causes.

“We are disappointed, but not surprised by the decision of the NLRB given its current composition,” said Robert Kane, an attorney for the company.

Two board members appointed by President Barack Obama disagreed with the majority’s ruling.

Philip Miscimarra took issue with the argument that email is the main form of communication for all workers and said employees have more alternatives for connecting “than at any other time in human history.”

“National uprisings have resulted from the use of social media sites like Facebook and Twitter,” Miscimarra said.

Business groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, filed ‘friend of the court’ briefs arguing that a reversal of the 2007 standard could lead to the abuse of email systems that cost significant resources to set up and maintain. Limiting employee use of company email allows businesses to protect against wasted hardware space and data security breaches, the Chamber said.