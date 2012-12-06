FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Michigan leaders to pursue 'right-to-work' law on unions
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2012 / 4:35 PM / in 5 years

Michigan leaders to pursue 'right-to-work' law on unions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LANSING, Mich., Dec 6 (Reuters) - Governor Rick Snyder said on Thursday that he wanted Michigan to be the 24th state to adopt a “right-to-work” law making payment of union dues optional, a move expected to spark a bitter fight with organized labor in the home of the U.S. auto industry.

Michigan, home to the United Auto Workers, would become the second state in the industrial heartland of the United States to adopt such a law after Indiana did it earlier in 2012.

Snyder said the legislation would cover the public and private sector with exemptions for police and fire. He said proposed legislation would be introduced in the Michigan legislature on Thursday and he hoped it would be passed before lawmakers adjourn for the holidays.

“Quite often people call it right-to-work, but I think it is a much better description to say that this is about fairness in the workplace and equality in the workplace,” Snyder said.

Snyder said he was asking for an act to be passed promptly and efficiently through the legislature and he would sign it when it arrived on his desk.

Snyder had said in the past that a right-to-work law would not be appropriate for the state. He said Thursday Indiana’s actions earlier this year influenced his decision in part.

“I think this is what is best for Michigan,” Snyder said.

Michigan voters in November rejected a measure that would have enshrined a right to collective bargaining in the state constitution, leading to renewed calls from state lawmakers to take up the right-to-work issue before the end of the year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.