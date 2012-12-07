FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Michigan state senate approves right-to-work bill to weaken unions
December 7, 2012 / 1:15 AM / 5 years ago

Michigan state senate approves right-to-work bill to weaken unions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Michigan Senate voted to approve a right-to-work bill on Thursday that would weaken labor union power, in a move expected to spark a bitter fight with organized labor in the home of the U.S. auto industry.

The bill was passed by a 22-16 vote in the Senate, followed by cries of “shame” from protesters observing the vote. The state House passed similar legislation earlier in the day.

Governor Rick Snyder said earlier that he wanted Michigan to be the 24th state to adopt a “right-to-work” law making payment of union dues optional.

