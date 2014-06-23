FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mormon church excommunicates prominent U.S. activist Kate Kelly
June 23, 2014 / 8:12 PM / 3 years ago

Mormon church excommunicates prominent U.S. activist Kate Kelly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SALT LAKE CITY, June 23 (Reuters) - Prominent Mormon activist Kate Kelly was excommunicated by her church on Monday after advocating for women’s ordination, something leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said amounted to apostasy.

Kelly founded the group Ordain Women in 2013, which has pushed for gender equality. A panel of three men held a church disciplinary hearing for her on Sunday in Virginia, where she lived until recently, and their verdict was delivered by email. (Reporting by Jennifer Dobner; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Eric Beech)

