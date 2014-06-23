Mormon church excommunicates prominent U.S. activist Kate Kelly

SALT LAKE CITY, June 23 (Reuters) - Prominent Mormon activist Kate Kelly was excommunicated by her church on Monday after advocating for women’s ordination, something leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said amounted to apostasy.

Kelly founded the group Ordain Women in 2013, which has pushed for gender equality. A panel of three men held a church disciplinary hearing for her on Sunday in Virginia, where she lived until recently, and their verdict was delivered by email. (Reporting by Jennifer Dobner; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Eric Beech)