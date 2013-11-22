Embattled Utah Attorney General to resign amid misconduct probes

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Embattled Utah Attorney General John Swallow has announced his resignation, saying he had “no choice but to step aside” amid multiple allegations of misconduct that began after he took office in January.

Swallow, a Republican, told reporters on Thursday afternoon in Salt Lake City that he was innocent of bribery and other misconduct allegations but would resign effective Dec. 3 because of the toll months of scrutiny had taken on his office, finances, and family.

“I’ve been 100 percent ethical and honest in all my dealings,” Swallow said. “We have no choice but to step aside.”

Swallow faced pressure to resign amid investigations from local, state, and federal authorities over several months.

Alliance for a Better UTAH, an advocacy group, filed a petition with the Utah Lieutenant Governor’s Office in March requesting an investigation into Swallow’s possible election law violations.

“Now is the time for the madness to stop,” Swallow said.

Utah Governor Gary Herbert said he would appoint a replacement based on three recommendations from the Republican State Central Committee.

“John’s decision is in the best interests of his family, his constituents and the State of Utah,” Herbert said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson Editing by W Simon)