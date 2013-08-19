Utah girl dies in freak trampoline accident -report

Aug 19 (Reuters) - A southern Utah girl died last week from injuries she received after a freak gust of wind carried away a backyard trampoline she was on, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

The girl, Oaklee Sidwell, 9, of Panguitch, in south-central Utah, had been playing on the trampoline on Tuesday and sat on it to put her shoes on, a spokeswoman for the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office told the newspaper.

A large gust of wind lifted the trampoline off the ground, carrying it and the girl about 50 yards (meters) before she was dropped, the spokeswoman said.

Sidwell was flown to a Salt Lake City hospital and died on Wednesday, the Tribune reported over the weekend.

The spokeswoman said the trampoline was anchored and described the girl’s death as a “freak accident.” (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Scott Malone and Dan Grebler)