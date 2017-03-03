FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
U.S. EPA expected to reopen vehicle emissions decision -source
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 3, 2017 / 8:14 PM / 6 months ago

U.S. EPA expected to reopen vehicle emissions decision -source

David Shepardson

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to announce next week that it will reopen the 2022-2025 vehicle emissions requirements for review after automakers urged the Trump administration to reverse an Obama administration decision, a source said on Friday.

Last week, trade groups representing General Motors Co , Toyota Motor Corp, Volkswagen AG, Ford Motor Co, Honda Motor Co and others formally asked EPA chief Scott Pruitt to withdraw an Obama administration decision to lock in vehicle emission rules through 2025.

A person briefed on the matter who has seen the draft order restarting the review said it is expected to be unveiled next week. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Paul Simao)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.