The chief executives of 18 major automakers and
their U.S. units urged President Donald Trump to revisit a
decision by the Obama administration to lock in vehicle fuel
efficiency rules through 2025.
In a letter sent late Friday and viewed by Reuters, the
chief executives of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co,
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, along with the top North American
executives at Toyota Motor Corp, Volkswagen AG
, Honda Motor Co, Hyundai Motor Co
, Nissan Motor Co and others urged Trump to
reverse the decision, warning thousands of jobs could be at
risk.
On Jan. 13, the head of the U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency finalized a determination that the landmark fuel
efficiency rules instituted by then President Barack Obama
should be locked in through 2025, a bid to maintain a key part
of his administration's climate legacy.
As part of a 2012 regulation, EPA had to decide by April
2018 whether to modify the 2022-2025 model year vehicle emission
rules requiring average fleet-wide efficiency of more than 50
miles per gallon through a "midterm review." The agency in
November moved up the timetable for proposing automakers could
meet the 2025 standards.
The auto CEO letter asked Trump to reopen the midterm review
"without prejudging the outcome" and praised Trump's "personal
focus on steps to strengthen the economy in the United States
and your commitment to jobs in our sector."
Days after Trump was elected, automakers quickly appealed to
Trump to review the rules, saying they impose significant costs
and are out of step with consumer preferences.
Gloria Bergquist, a spokeswoman for the Alliance of
Automobile Manufacturers, said Sunday, automakers are "seeking a
restoration of the process -- that's all. This is a reset."
The chief executives of Ford, GM and Fiat Chrysler also
raised the issue in a White House meeting with Trump last month.
The letter warned the rules could "threaten future
production levels, putting hundreds of thousands and perhaps as
many as a million jobs at risk."
Environmentalists say the rules are working, saving drivers
thousands in fuel costs and shouldn't be changed. Luke Tonachel
of the Natural Resources Defense Council, said lowering the
standards would "cost consumers more, increase our dependence on
oil and put Americans at greater risk from a changing climate."
Trump EPA nominee Scott Pruitt told a Senate panel he will
review the Obama administration's decision.
In 2011, Obama announced an agreement with automakers to
raise fuel efficiency standards to 54.5 miles per gallon. This,
the administration said, would save motorists $1.7 trillion in
fuel costs over the life of the vehicles, but cost the auto
industry about $200 billion over 13 years.
The EPA said in July that because Americans were buying
fewer cars and more SUVs and trucks, it estimated the fleet will
average 50.8 mpg to 52.6 mpg in 2025.