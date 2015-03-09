FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuela calls in top diplomat in U.S. for consultations
March 9, 2015 / 7:55 PM / in 3 years

Venezuela calls in top diplomat in U.S. for consultations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, March 9 (Reuters) - Venezuela has called in its top diplomat in the United States for consultations after Washington earlier on Monday declared the South American country a national security threat and ordered sanctions against seven officials.

Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez said on Twitter the government had asked Maximilien Sanchez, Venezuela’s business attache and charge d‘affaires at the embassy in Washington D.C., to fly in for “immediate” consultations. (Reporting by Caracas newsroom; Editing by Chris Reese)

