Impatience growing over Venezuela's attitude to crisis-Kerry

MEXICO CITY, May 21 (Reuters) - Impatience with Venezuela’s government is growing over its “total failure” to demonstrate good faith in talks over resolving the crisis there, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday.

Addressing the media during a visit to Mexico City, Kerry said he hoped that sanctions on Venezuela would not be necessary but that “all options remain on the table”.

Since anti-government demonstrations began in Venezuela in February, 42 people have been killed and more than 800 injured. About 3,000 people have also been arrested, with more than 200 still behind bars. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Dave Graham)