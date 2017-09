CARACAS, March 9 (Reuters) - Venezuela will respond shortly to new U.S moves to declare it a national security threat and sanction seven prominent officials, its foreign minister said on Monday.

“We will soon make public Venezuela’s response to these declarations,” Delcy Rodriguez told reporters, declining to give further details. (Reporting by Diego Ore and Brian Ellsworth; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)