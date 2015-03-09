No direct effects on Venezuela oil sector from new U.S. sanctions -U.S. official

WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - New U.S. action declaring Venezuela a national security threat and sanctioning seven individuals will have no direct impact on Venezuela’s energy sector, a senior U.S. administration official said on Monday.

“There’s no direct effect from these sanctions,” the official told reporters on a conference call, noting that the action would not affect any industry, individual or entity that is not specifically named in the executive order. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason; Editing by Susan Heavey)