Venezuela's Maduro seeks decree powers to fight U.S. "imperialist" threat
#Energy
March 10, 2015 / 3:31 AM / 3 years ago

Venezuela's Maduro seeks decree powers to fight U.S. "imperialist" threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, March 9 (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday he would ask parliament for decree powers to “preserve peace” and “fight imperialism” after Washington declared Venezuela a national security threat and sanctioned seven officials.

Maduro, 52, said he would ask the National Assembly, controlled by the ruling Socialist Party, to grant him the special powers - for the second time in his nearly two-year rule - through a so-called Enabling Law. (Reporting by Corina Pons and Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Paul Tait)

