U.S. imposes travel restrictions on certain Venezuelans
July 30, 2014

U.S. imposes travel restrictions on certain Venezuelans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday it was imposing travel restrictions on “a number of Venezuelan government officials” who it said were involved in human rights abuses.

“While we will not publicly identify these individuals because of visa record confidentiality, our message is clear: those who commit such abuses will not be welcome in the United States,” State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said.

She said Venezuelans protesting social, economic and political conditions in recent months had been subjected to arbitrary detentions, excessive force and judicial intimidation.

Writing by Bill Trott Editing by Doina Chiacu

