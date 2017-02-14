CARACAS Feb 14 An associate of Venezuelan Vice
President Tareck El Aissami has denied drug trafficking after
the United States blacklisted both men in the Trump
administration's first move against the socialist government.
The U.S. Department of Treasury on Monday sanctioned El
Aissami and an associate, Samark Lopez, on accusations of
masterminding an international network shipping drugs to Mexico
and the United States.
There was no immediate response from Venezuela's government,
although El Aissami, 42, did tweet pictures of himself receiving
an official Chinese delegation in Caracas.
But Lopez said in a statement on his website late on Monday
that the listings appeared "politically motivated."
"Mr. Lopez is a businessman who has known Tareck El Aissami
for a number of years," the statement said. "Mr. Lopez is not a
government official and has not engaged in drug trafficking.
"Samark Lopez will seek all legal, administrative, and
judicial remedies possible."
President Nicolas Maduro's government has frequently cast
U.S. and opposition accusations of drug-trafficking, corruption
and human rights abuses as a false pretext to justify meddling
in Venezuela and a push to topple him.
Maduro, 54, narrowly won election in 2013 to replace the
late Hugo Chavez, but his popularity has plummeted amid a brutal
economic crisis in the nation of 30 million people.
El Aissami, whom local media report is of Syrian and
Lebanese extraction, grew up poor in the Andean state of Merida
and went on to study law and criminology. He had been both a
lawmaker and a state governor for the ruling Socialist Party
before being named vice president last month.
Venezuelan opposition groups have long accused El Aissami of
repressing dissent, participating in drug trafficking rings, and
supporting Middle Eastern groups such as Hezbollah. He denies
those allegations.
(Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)