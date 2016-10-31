FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. diplomat Shannon travels to Venezuela - State Dept
October 31, 2016 / 3:01 PM / 10 months ago

U.S. diplomat Shannon travels to Venezuela - State Dept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. diplomat Thomas Shannon will travel to Venezuela on Monday to meet with senior government officials and members of the political opposition, the State Department said, amid weeks of protests that have roiled the South American OPEC nation.

"His visit will underscore our support for the ongoing dialogue process, and our interest in the well-being of the Venezuelan people," the department said in a statement. Shannon planned to stay through Wednesday, it said.

The visit comes as Venezuela's increasingly militant opposition have stepped up their push to oust leftist leader Nicolas Maduro, with protests that drew hundreds of thousands. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander)

