FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Verizon to pay $3.4 mln to settle U.S. 911 outage investigation
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 2 years ago

Verizon to pay $3.4 mln to settle U.S. 911 outage investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc will pay $3.4. million to settle a U.S. government investigation into why thousands of its subscribers in California could not reach emergency operators during a 911 outage in April 2014, regulators said on Wednesday.

The Federal Communications Commission investigated the six-hour outage that affected 750,000 California residents during a multi-state 911 outage that affected a total of 11 million people and dozens of emergency call centers in seven states, the agency said.

As part of the settlement, Verizon has agreed to pay the fine, adopt a special compliance plan and improve its subcontractor oversight and coordination with emergency call centers, the FCC said. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Susan Heavey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.