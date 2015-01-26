FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Verizon agrees to $5 mln settlement over rural call completion
January 26, 2015 / 8:40 PM / 3 years ago

Verizon agrees to $5 mln settlement over rural call completion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc will pay a $2 million fine and commit $3 million to a new compliance program to settle a U.S. government inquiry into low call answer rates to numerous rural areas, the Federal Communications Commission said on Monday.

The FCC investigated whether Verizon in 2013 failed to investigate evidence that long distance or wireless calls were not going through to landline phones in rural areas. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Sandra Maler)

